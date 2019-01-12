Team Melli wins Vietnam, secures berth to next round

In a Saturday match held at Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan Stadium, the Iranian side won its second match at the tournament, this time against AFF Suzuki Cup champion, Vietnam.

Sardar Azmoun converted a pass from Saman Ghoddos with a precise header at 38 minutes.

20 minutes to go, Sardar doubled the lead for Iran and scored his 27th international goal with a technical shot from out of the box. The Rubin Kazan striker is now top scorer of the tournament with 3 goals.

The Golden Dragons had many opportunities as well but they lacked the final cutting edge.

Team Melli will lock horns with Iraq in its final match at group stage on Wednesday.

MAH