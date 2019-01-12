  1. Sports
12 January 2019 - 16:25

2019 AFC Asian Cup:

Team Melli wins Vietnam, secures berth to next round

Team Melli wins Vietnam, secures berth to next round

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Iran national football team gained a 2-0 victory over Vietnam and secured its berth to the quarterfinal of 2019 AFC Asian Cup in UAE.

In a Saturday match held at Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan Stadium, the Iranian side won its second match at the tournament, this time against AFF Suzuki Cup champion, Vietnam.

Sardar Azmoun converted a pass from Saman Ghoddos with a precise header at 38 minutes.

20 minutes to go, Sardar doubled the lead for Iran and scored his 27th international goal with a technical shot from out of the box. The Rubin Kazan striker is now top scorer of the tournament with 3 goals.

The Golden Dragons had many opportunities as well but they lacked the final cutting edge.

Team Melli will lock horns with Iraq in its final match at group stage on Wednesday.

MAH

News Code 141435

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News