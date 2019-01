“One of Iraq’s priorities is to focus on neighboring countries and improve relations with them,” al-Hakim told news conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Laudrian in Baghdad on Monday.

He stressed that supporting stability in Syria and Iraq is part and parcel of the region’s stability.

Earlier, al-Hakim discussed with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baghdad ways to back Syria in the face of terrorism.

SANA/MNA