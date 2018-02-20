Astana, Sochi talks for peace, security in Syria ‘promising’

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – In a phone talk with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Astana and Sochi talks were promising for the spread of peace and security in Syria.

The president termed trilateral talks between Iran, Turkey and Russia over regional issues especially fighting against terrorism and resolving Syrian crisis “constructive and positive”.

He pointed to fight against terrorism, dismantling terrorist groups in Syria and confronting with separatism behaviors in the region as the main and joint objectives followed up between Iran and Turkey and said, “today, separatism plots and efforts to establish protégé governments are on the verge of occurrence in the region, so that all-out cooperation is needed in line with removing all these security concerns in the region.”

President Rouhani further noted that talks held between heads of three states of Iran, Turkey and Russia at Astana and Sochi has been promising for strengthening peace, stability and security in Syria and called for expansion of talks between the three countries more than ever.

Turning to the plots waged by the US and Zionist regime against regional countries, he said, “Iran and Turkey follow up joint goals in the field of regional and international issues, so that effective steps should be taken in this regard decisively.”

While placing special emphasis on the necessity of respecting Syria’s territorial integrity, Rouhani stipulated, “suitable ways should be prepared for the restoration of peace and security in war-torn Syria.”

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan first offered his condolences for the recent plane crash in Iran which claimed lives of a number of passengers in this tragic aviation accident unfortunately.

He presented a brief report on the way of presence of Turkish forces in Syria’s Afrin region and added, “dismantling terrorists from Syria is the main objective of Turkish government in this regard and we believe that maintaining territorial integrity of this war-stricken country should be major concern of all regional countries.”

In conclusion, Turkish president thanked Iranian government support in regional and international issues as well as fighting against terrorism and emphasized on continuation of trilateral talks between Iran, Turkey and Russia for restoration of peace and security in Syria.

