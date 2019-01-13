  1. Politics
Syria’s unity is a stability factor to the whole region

BEIRUT, Jan. 13(MNA) – Russian Ambassador in Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin renewed that the Russian role in Syria is represented through combating terrorism and preserving the territorial unity of the country.

In a radio interview, Zasypkin said that Syria’s territorial integrity constitutes a stability factor to the entire region, pointing out that coordination between Russia and US is important with regards to the situation in Syria.

He clarified that Russia tried to cooperate with Washington in the framework of war against terrorism, but the latter rejects the cooperation, pointing out that the potential US pullout from Syria requires a US communication with Moscow for coordination with it.

