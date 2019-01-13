Syria’s unity is a stability factor to the whole region

In a radio interview, Zasypkin said that Syria’s territorial integrity constitutes a stability factor to the entire region, pointing out that coordination between Russia and US is important with regards to the situation in Syria.
He clarified that Russia tried to cooperate with Washington in the framework of war against terrorism, but the latter rejects the cooperation, pointing out that the potential US pullout from Syria requires a US communication with Moscow for coordination with it.
SANA/MNA
Your Comment