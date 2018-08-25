US security advisor says US might attack Syria again

Russian Sputnik has quoted Bloomberg’s anonymous sources that at a Thursday meeting in Geneva John Bolton had told Russian Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev that America is prepared to respond with greater force than it has used in Syria before. The information came after US officials claimed they possess information that Assad might be planning a chemical weapons attack in the northwestern province of Idlib.

According to Sputnik, Bloomberg’s sources claim that unlike previous, ‘largely symbolic’ attacks, Bolton’s warning was more specific and refers to the concrete campaign in Idlib. This is the last province in the country held by multiple anti-government terroist groups, including the al-Nusra Front terror group.

US officials reportedly haven't confirmed the information provided by Bloomberg yet.

KI/PR