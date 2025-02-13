  1. World
1 killed, 3 wounded in suicide attack on Afghan ministry

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – One killed and three others suffered injuries in a suicide attack on Afghan ministry of urban development and housing on Thursday.

The attacker was also killed, Reuters news agency reported. 

Security guards had identified him and shot him as he approached the intended target, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack, which took place in a busy part of the capital housing administrative and government offices, and foreign embassies including the US Embassy. That site has been vacant since American and other foreign forces withdrew from the country in 2021, the report added. 

