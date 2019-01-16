  1. Politics
S Korea eager to promote all-out ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Moon Hee-sang says his country is keen on exploring the ways to boost all-out cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a Wednesday meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Seoul Saeed Badamchi Shabestari, Moon Hee-sang said finding the best solutions to remove the hurdles facing Iran-Korea relations is high on the South Korean government’s agenda.

The official noted that his country is looking for ways to continue economic transactions and joint investment with Iran in the face of US sanctions.

Shabestari, for his part, said the Islamic Republic backs any measure in line with enhancing political and economic ties as well as cultural interactions with the East Asian country.

He further stressed that adoption of independent policies from US by other countries, particularity South Korea, would lead to the continuation and promotion of the level of relations between Tehran and Seoul.

