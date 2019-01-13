Kashan combined cycle power plant’s steam unit goes on stream

In his visit to Kashan Combined Cycle Power Plant, Jahangiri visited various units of this giant project and was briefed on the construction operation trend and specifications of this project.

Construction operation of steam unit of the Kashan Combined Cycle Power Plant started in 2015, costing over 16,500 billion rials.

Kashan Combined Cycle Power Plant was equipped with two gas units with the total capacity of 324 megawatts. By commissioning steam unit of the power plant, its production capacity will hit 484 megawatts, showing a considerable growth.

With launching steam unit of the power plant, moreover increasing nominal production capacity of electricity, it will boost performance of electricity grid in the region and also increase power generation in the network significantly.

Considering the high capacities available in the city, it is expected that launch of this unit will generate more employment opportunities in the region.

Generally speaking, launch of steam unit to the power generation network will help reduce environmental pollution and also increase output and efficiency of the power plant.

