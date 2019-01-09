Iran to supply surplus gasoline in IRENEX for exports

He made the above remark in his weekly press briefing on Wed. and said, “considering the launch of Phase 3 of gasoline production unit in the Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR), the ministry has planned for exporting and storing surplus gasoline, the issue of which has been put atop agenda.”

For this purpose, capacity of Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) should be used optimally, Sadeghabadi reiterated.

He went on to say that a committee has been set up in the ministry to study price of export products such as gasoline at the target markets.

CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company (NIOPRDC) put the average production volume of gasoline in the last Iranian calendar year (ended in March 20, 2018) at 67.2 million lit./day and said, “accordingly, the daily gasoline production volume increased up to 87.9 million since the beginning of the current year up to Nov. 2018.”

He also put the gasoline production capacity before commissioning the third phase of gasoline production unit in the refinery at about 95 million lit./day.

With the launch of Phase III of gasoline production in the Persian Gulf Star Refinery, total gasoline production volume in the country will exceed 105 million lit./day, he emphasized.

Approx. 70 percent of various units of the refinery has been manufactured by the domestic engineers, the deputy oil minister observed.

