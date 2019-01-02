Persian Gulf Star Refinery symbol of self-confidence, high capability of Iranian youth

With the implementation of this giant project, youth experts showed that they enjoy high potentials and capabilities and can materialize most economic objectives of the country.

He made the remarks in his visit to Hormozgan province and inspected various production units of Persian Gulf Gas Condensates Refinery.

Upon implementation of this giant project, experts of Khatam ol-Anbiya construction base showed that they can work in the best way, without relying upon the assistance of foreign companies.

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Bagheri once again reiterated that construction of Persian Gulf Star Refinery is a symbol of self-confidence and capabilities of youth in the country.

As the largest gas condensates refinery in the world, Persian Gulf Star Refinery is the first refinery designed based on nationwide gas condensates feedstock. The refinery enjoys the capacity of refining 360,000 barrels of oil per day constructed in three phases with the aim of daily production of 37 million liters of Euro-5 gasoline, 14 million liters of gas oil, four million liters of liquid gas and three million liters of jet fuel.

MA/4502545