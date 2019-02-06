Indian exporters hold meeting in Mumbai to discuss trade with Iran

A meeting was held in Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai, in which the Indian UCO bank managers and the acting Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Khosro Rezazadeh answered questions put forward by the Indian exporters who trade with Iran.

The question addressed the current situation of trade with Iran and hurdles on the way of financial transactions between the two countries.

Khosrow Rezazadeh, the acting Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai, pointed to the historical ties between the two countries as well as newly unveiled trade mechanism for trade with Iran by the EU (INSTEX) and the UCO bank mechanism for trade exchanges in Rupees.

Rezazadeh also noted that many countries are interested in continuing business and trade cooperation with Iran despite the US sanctions. He further pointed to the activities of Iran’s Pasargad bank in Mumbai.

About 200 Indian businessmen and merchants attended the meeting to discuss questions regarding the process of transferring money from the bank to Iranian buyers and question with regard to sanctioned goods.

