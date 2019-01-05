Iran, Afghanistan kick off talks on Helmand water right

The meeting kicked off this morning in Iranian Ministry of Energy, aiming to address water right issues under 1973 Helmand River Treaty; talks are underway for better implementation of the agreements.

The two countries are represented by deputy ministers for the first time, planned through diplomatic coordination.

The 19th Joint Committee of Commissars of Helmand water is being held annually since 2005, under 1973 Helmand River Treaty; so far 18 meetings have been held in Iran and Afghanistan.

