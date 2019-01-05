  1. Politics
5 January 2019 - 15:18

Iran, Afghanistan kick off talks on Helmand water right

Iran, Afghanistan kick off talks on Helmand water right

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – The 19th Joint Committee of Commissars on Helmand water right kicked off in Tehran, on Saturday.

The meeting kicked off this morning in Iranian Ministry of Energy, aiming to address water right issues under 1973 Helmand River Treaty; talks are underway for better implementation of the agreements.

The two countries are represented by deputy ministers for the first time, planned through diplomatic coordination.

The 19th Joint Committee of Commissars of Helmand water is being held annually since 2005, under 1973 Helmand River Treaty; so far 18 meetings have been held in Iran and Afghanistan.

LR/4504502

News Code 141209
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News