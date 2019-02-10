Minor quake hits SW Iran

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake shook Izeh at the depth of 15 km at 0:56 local time (21:26 GMT).

The epicenter of the quake was located at 49.58 degrees longitude and 31.73 degrees latitude.

No damage or casualties have yet been reported.

The western and southwestern parts of the country have been hit by several powerful quakes during the past months injuring hundreds of people and damaging many houses.

Earlier in January, a 5.9 earthquake struck the western province of Kermanshah which neighbors Khuzestan.

The same province was hit by another deadly 7.3-magnitude earthquake in the autumn of 2017, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more.

