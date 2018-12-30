Military option off the table as Iran has grown immune to threats

Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the Deputy Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) made the remarks during large-scale rallies held in Tehran’s Imam Hossein Square today to mark the Dey 9 Epic along with similar rallies in other Iranian cities.

Dey 9 Epic marks massive nationwide rallies on the Dec. 30 in support of the Iranian Establishment to put an end to months of foreign-sponsored unrest whiich had followed the announcement of the presidential elections results earlier that year.

Salami in his address to today’s rallies in Tehran pointed to the newly re-imposed US sanctions against Iran, saying “the Iranian nation will come out victorious in this battle; the Iranian nation knows that negotiating means accepting the enemies’ words, therfore it does not think much of it. Our nation knows that victory is theirs and they believe in the divine promises and they will overcome the conspiracies of the enemies.”

The IRGC deputy commander also referred to the US withdrawal from Syria, saying “the arrogant front is confused and has to acknowledge Iran’s power. They signed the JCPOA and then left it which means they are confused. As they admitted they spent millions of dollars on Iraq and Syria but they have to withdraw from them as they know they have not achieved anything which means the failure of their strategies.”

He, at the same time, noted “Iran is getting stronger day by day and is now stronger than ever while the enemies are helpless and their power is in decline.” He added “the final victory is Iranian nation’s.”

Salami went on to say "Iran's regional influence has spread to vast parts of the world. The aim of this influence is to help counter-arrogance and counter-opression front and has saved huge parts of the Muslim world from oppression."

He further noted "today, the military option against Iran is not on the agenda anymore because Iran can block the path to any aggressors on land and in the sea and air.”

