TABRIZ, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Tractor Sazi edged past Esteghlal 1-0 with Ashakan Dejagah’s goal in the 53rd minutes in Iran Professional League (IPL). More than 100k people watched the game at Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium under the cold and rainy weather. Sepahan now leads the table with 38 points while Persepolis (37), Padideh (35) and Tractor Sazi (33) stand next.