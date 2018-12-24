  1. Politics
Iran can bypass sanctions relying on domestic capabilities: Hatami

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister said that by relying on domestic potentials, Iran can get around the wave of sanctions which are surely ‘transient’.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks Monday at the opening ceremony of the 19th Exhibition of Research and Technological Achievements in Tehran.

“We can turn sanctions to a golden opportunity for the country,” the minister highlighted.

Pointing to enormous capacities of the private sector in scientific productions and achievements, Hatami said that the Ministry of Defense is trying to establish proper interactions with these centers and use their researches in the defense sector.

“We have appropriate conditions in the defense sector but we need to improve our quality. And this depends on research, technology, and using universities, laboratories, and knowledge-based firms.”

Saying that Iran enjoys great potentials, the minister added that all that the country needs to do to overcome problems is to “trust the youth” and focus on domestic capabilities.

