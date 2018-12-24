Iran opens two technological achievement exhibitions

The 19th Exhibition of Research and Technological Achievements and 6th laboratory equipment & chemicals exhibition (Iran Lab 2018) were inaugurated with the participation of leading knowledge-based companies and domestic producers. The two exhibitions will run through Dec. 27.

A number of 3,199 technological achievements will be showcased by 199 scientific and research centers at the 19th Exhibition of Research and Technological Achievements while 9,000 laboratory equipment produced by leading knowledge-based companies will be displayed at Iran Lab 2018.

The 19th Exhibition of Research and Technological Achievements is held with technological-based supply and demand approach.

In addition, the 6th Laboratory Equipment & Chemicals Exhibition (Iran Lab 2018) started its activity in 13 sectors including in oil and petrochemical, electricity, electronics and software, civil engineering, mechanics, chemistry and metallurgy, agriculture and environment, basic physics, general laboratory equipment, laboratory materials, medical and biomedical engineering, equipment, testing, industrial testing and calibration services.

