Iran hopes for presence of major liners in Chabahar Port

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with the Indian ambassador to Tehran Saurabh Kumar.

Rastad went on to say that Iran is complying with all its commitments under the Chabahar agreement.

Elsewhere he described ‘Chabahar Day’, which is going to be held on February 26, as an ‘important event’, adding that it is a golden opportunity for businesspersons and firms of Iran, Afghanistan, India, and other countries to benefit from this important region.

For his part, Kumar, whose mission has come to an end in Iran, said that during his term, positive steps have been taken to promote economic ties between Iran and India, especially in Chabahar Port development.

In May 2016, India, Iran, and Afghanistan signed a pact, which entailed the establishment of a transit and transport corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs.

Chabahar Port is being considered a gateway to golden opportunities for trade by India, Iran, and Afghanistan with central Asian countries.

MAH/IRN83155041