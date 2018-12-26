Army to hold expo on latest achievements next month

Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi broke the news on Wednesday, saying that the event will be held concurrent with the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory to showcase the achievements of the army during the past 40 years.

According to the army chief, the exhibition will be held in several locations, including some garrisons and Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla (prayer ground), as well as some of the main routes of the public march on 22 Bahaman (Feb 11) on the Islamic Revolution anniversary.

Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes that have barred it from importing many weapons.

