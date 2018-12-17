Iran's strategic position in region hinders any foreign encroachment: Khanzadi

Speaking at Iran International Maritime & Offshore Technologies Exhibition ongoing in Kish Island, Khanzadi referred to the territorial characteristics of Iran, emphasizing that Iran's position in the region and the world is very special and strategic.

"Whether the world likes it that way or not, Iran has an air and sea passageway position in the region, which is very important in connecting three continents," he added.

"World's fossil-energy storehouse is located in our region, and a large part of World's trade is carried by the Indian Ocean," he noted.

Referring to the changes in the Maritime Hegemony, he said, "vigilance of the people in the region and awareness of the countries about the maritime interests of our region will not let foreigners encroach on our interests."

Khanzadi quoted the Leader of Islamic Revolution as saying "the Islamic Republic, due to its special geopolitical position, has access to four parts of the world by sea"; he added that policymakers should consider this special position while taking any decision and understand our obligations regarding the region and the world.

Iran International Maritime & Offshore Technologies Exhibition kicked off at the Kish International Exhibition Center in Kish Island on Monday morning, and is the biggest marine exhibition in middle east hosting more than 300 exhibitors and 9000 visitors.

This 3-day event showcases deck, safety and special equipment, electronics, communications and navigation, dredging equipment, propulsion and manoeuvring, shipbuilding and offshore, repair and conversion, port development, maritime and offshore services, offshore technology, fisheries, marine tourism, and marine environment.

