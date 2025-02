"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump posted on social media.

"The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians."

In a post on X, the office of the president of Somalia said they had been informed of the US strike targeting senior ISIL ringleaders in the northern part of the country, BBC reported.

Trump did not name any of the people targeted in strikes.

