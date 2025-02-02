  1. Iran
Feb 2, 2025, 10:12 AM

Leader receives participants of Iran Int'l Quran Competitions

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the participants of the 41st edition of Iran's International Quran Competition on Sunday morning.

The participants of the 41st edition of Iran's International Quran Competition attended a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday morning.

This item is being updated...

