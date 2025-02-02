Missile cities only part of Iran's defense capabilities

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks on Sunday night after the IRGC Navy unveiled a new underground base housing cruise missiles designed to target destroyers in strategic southern waters.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri emphasized that under the directive of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the IRGC Navy has moved toward developing a highly mobile and revolutionary naval force. He revealed that Iran’s defense systems are stored hundreds of meters underground and can be deployed and activated within an extremely short timeframe.

He noted that the systems showcased on Saturday have been armed with land-based mobile launchers, complementing existing naval missile systems.

Thanks to Iranian-engineered technology, these systems no longer require coastal presence for operational deployment, he underlined.

Highlighting their long-range capabilities, Tangsiri explained that these missile systems could be launched from deep within Iranian territory, striking targets hundreds of kilometers away in open seas.

Regarding their technological advancements, he pointed out that these systems feature state-of-the-art cruise missile technology, rivaling global standards. Unlike traditional linear-trajectory missiles, these are fully maneuverable, highly precise, and equipped with intelligent target-recognition systems, according to him.

In a direct message to adversaries, Tangsiri warned against underestimating Iran’s military capabilities, while reassuring the Iranian people that their guardians remain unwavering in their commitment to national security and sovereignty.

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami visited the “missile city” on Iran’s southern shores on Saturday.

During the visit, Salami inspected the combat readiness of the IRGC Navy’s missile units at the new facility.

The upgraded missiles stationed in the subterranean base are also equipped to counter electronic warfare and can be operational in the shortest time possible.

This is the third underground missile base unveiled by the IRGC in less than a month.

On January 18, the IRGC Navy showcased an underground naval missile base in an undisclosed location in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier, on January 10, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force had unveiled another underground missile city.

Iran says its ballistic missiles are an important deterrent against the United States and Israel, insisting that its missile program is non-negotiable.

Early in January, the Iranian Armed Forces launched massive military exercises across the country. The war games included drills in which the IRGC defended nuclear installations in Natanz in central Iran against mock attacks by missiles and drones.

