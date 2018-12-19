Syrian Army foils terrorists’ attempts to attack military posts in Hama

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army units engaged in violent clashes with terrorist groups affiliated to the so-called “al-Ezza Brigades” which are positioned in al-Latamina town after they tried to attack military posts in the surroundings of al-Masasneh town in the eastern countryside of Mharda area.

The reporter added that the terrorist attacks were foiled after killing many members of the terrorist groups and forcing the rest to flee towards al-Latamina which is considered as one of the biggest gatherings of foreign mercenaries in Hama northern countryside.

SANA/MNA