APDIM to open in Tehran concurrent with ESCAP conf.

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The Asian and Pacific Centre for the Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) will be inaugurated in Tehran concurrent with an ESCAP conference on ‘Information Management for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience'.

According to Hamid Pourmohammadi, who was elected last year as head of the Governing Council of the Asian and Pacific Centre for the Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM), said the center will open in Tehran on Tuesday as a regional institution of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

The center will open in the presence of Vice-President for planning, Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar.

Elected members of the Governing Council for the period 2016-2019 will take part in the conference, along with the host country the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bangladesh; Cambodia; Macao, China; Nepal; Pakistan; the Philippines; Sri Lanka and Turkey.

The Governing Council of APDIM will hold its second session in Tehran on 31 January 2018. The first session was hosted by New Delhi, India.

The conference, an activity under APDIM, will mostly focus on risk managements for earthquakes and other natural disasters, as well as regional cooperation for combating sand and dust storms in Asia and the Pacific.

Concurrent with the inauguration of the APDIM in Tehran, its financial and administrative agreement will be signed in the presence of head of Iran’s Management and Planning Organization, Nobakht, and the UN Under-Secretary-General, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar.

