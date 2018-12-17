US undermines long-term faith in dollar by imposing sanctions: Russian FM

US companies will benefit from sanctions covering dollar-denominated settlements over the short term, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Monday, according to TASS. "However long-term faith in the dollar is undermined," the minister said, "which also shakes the US basic long-term interests since today everyone starts thinking of how to get rid of the dependence on the dollar."

Russia’s top diplomat also pointed to US sanctions imposed against EU countries over their cooperation with Iran. "There are no laws prohibiting cooperation with Iran in France or Germany, and when European companies carry on absolutely legal business operations, they are charged several billion dollars as a transaction so that they could work with the US as well, that is a purely hostile seizure," he emphasized.

KI/PR