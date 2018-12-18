EU to sustain loss if it fails to live up to JCPOA commitments

With regard to the trade mechanism known as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that the Europe has promised Iran to continue business under US sanctions, Seyed Kamal Kharrazi told Fars News Agency (FNA) on Tuesday that everyone hopes that Europe keeps its promise, adding “Europe is expected to take practical steps in this regard.”

Kharrazi added “based on the recent talks that the foreign minister had with European officials, it [the mechanism] is going to be in place by the year end.”

In response to Iran’s reaction if the EU does not fulfill its promise in time, the former Iranian foreign minister added “we do what we need to do by relying on ourselves.”

In response to another question regarding Iran-Saudi Arabia's future relations and if Iran is ready to reestablish its ties with Saudis, he pointed out that “people like Trump and Mohammed bin Salman will not be there forever, and a lot of things could happen, and we should have hope for the future that the authorities in the region, including Saudi Arabia, would wisen up and engage in dialogue.”

He further expressed hope that the states in the region would gather around a table and talk about what is good for the region.

The veteran diplomat also said that it is in fact the Unites States that is ruling Saudi Arabia.

