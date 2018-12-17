Iran after peace, stability in region

Addressing a seminar on ‘peace and stability in West Asia; one region, one fate’ on Monday, Kharrazi said everyone acknowledges that Iran is the most stable country in the region, thanks to the powerful security forces, and whoever visits Iran, confirms that no place has Iran's security.

"Iran does not accept the control of world powers over the region; Iran does not need to be hegemonic because it has spiritual influence upon all other countries, and this does not mean hegemony," he noted.

Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations said "you see, in Syria, many pay heavy costs to overthrow the government by force, but Iran backed the legitimate government of that country, however that does not mean Iran fully agrees with that government."

"Iran seeks peace and stability in the region, and this is a fact that cannot be denied," he noted.

LR/4487277