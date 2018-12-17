  1. Politics
17 December 2018 - 15:18

Deputy FM:

Transnational interference compromises regional security

Transnational interference compromises regional security

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholamhossein Dehghani said that interference of some transnational powers undermines the security of the region and hampers the process of establishing security by regional countries.

He made the remarks Monday at the seminar on ‘peace and stability in West Asia; one region, one fate’ in Tehran.

He went on to say that the occupation of Palestine and the Israeli regime’s weapons of mass destruction are among main factors which undermine the regional security.

Israel has not joined Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and doesn’t accept any supervision over its activities, he said, adding that the Zionist regime has different kinds of biological and chemical weapons.

Regional countries should accept to talk and cooperate with each other instead of competing and this is what the European countries decided to do some decades ago, he noted elsewhere.

MAH/4487483

News Code 140604

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News