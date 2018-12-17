Transnational interference compromises regional security

He made the remarks Monday at the seminar on ‘peace and stability in West Asia; one region, one fate’ in Tehran.

He went on to say that the occupation of Palestine and the Israeli regime’s weapons of mass destruction are among main factors which undermine the regional security.

Israel has not joined Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and doesn’t accept any supervision over its activities, he said, adding that the Zionist regime has different kinds of biological and chemical weapons.

Regional countries should accept to talk and cooperate with each other instead of competing and this is what the European countries decided to do some decades ago, he noted elsewhere.

