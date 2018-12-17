Iran Army Aviation to establish ‘Drone Group’: Commander

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Commander of Iran Army Aviation Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani, said, the formation of a ‘Drone Group’ for organizing the force’s drone operations is high on the agenda.

"The new group will be established in the near future," he added.

Referring to the achievements of Havaniruz in designing and manufacturing the drones, the army chief said, a part of reconnaissance missions, which were previously conducted by helicopters, will be assigned to drone units.

He noted that Havaniruz seeks to use the knowledge and expertise of elites and knowledge-based companies to enhance the capabilities of the defense industry.

According to him, Havaniruz is currently in possession of the “strongest” and “biggest” helicopter fleet in the Middle East.

General Ghorbani noted that the US sanctions on Iran requires the Army Aviation to be all the more prepared and equipped to defend the country’s airspace against regional and trans-regional threats.

MR/IRN83137088