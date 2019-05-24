Former labour minister reportedly named cabinet spokesman

An informed source familiar with the matter has confirmed the report in an interview with TASNIM news agency. The source said Ali Rabiei, who was impeached as the labour minister by the lawmakers in the Iranian Parliaments over mismanagement, will be announced the new government spokesman during the cabinet session on Sunday.

Also in this regard, Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of staff of the Presidency, has said in a tweet that Rabiei met with President Rouhani yesterday and submitted his programs for the post. The chief of staff added in his tweet that the decision on Rabei's case will be finalized as soon as next week.

The former labor minister will replace Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, who is currently serving as the head of the Management and Planning Organization.

