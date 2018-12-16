Leader has complete mastery over security, defense issues: Army chief

He made the remarks in the 4th symposium on Imam Khamenei defensive thought held at Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization headquarters in Tehran.

“The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has invaluable experiences from the pre-Islamic Revolution period and the glorious era of sacred defense, and [also] he has a complete mastery over security, defense, and military issues, and we can extract the defense strategy from his thoughts in the best possible way.”

In the Leader’s defense theory, ‘ethics’ has been mentioned as one of the most important factors of power, Mousavi said, adding that this factor cannot be found in other related theories.

He went on to say that spirituality, vigilance, self-reliance, and self-centeredness are among the main pillars of the Leader’s defense theory.

MAH/4486094