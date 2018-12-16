  1. Economy
3rd Intl. Exhibition of Transportation, Related Industries kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – The Third International Exhibition of Transportation and Related Industries kicked off in Imam Khomeini (RA) Musalla this morning on Dec. 16 in the presence of Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami.

In this prestigious exhibition, a number of 200 domestic and foreign companies will showcase their latest achievements and products in the field of transportation and related industries to the public view.

