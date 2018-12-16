Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the terrorist attack along the Pakistan-Iran border, which killed and injured a number of Pakistani soldiers.

In a Saturday statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi offered sympathy to the government and bereaved families of the deadly attack.

The official announced the Islamic Republic’s readiness to embark on any join measure to fight terrorism in the region.

Around 30 terrorists ambushed an FC convoy on patrolling duty along the Pakistan-Iran border late Friday, during which six Pakistani soldiers were killed and 14 other soldiers were injured. In exchange of fire 4 terrorists were killed.

According to a statement on Saturday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has urged the government of Iran to carry out an effective operation against the terrorist group responsible for the attack on its side of the border. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is while, Iran, as one of the main victims of terrorism in the region, has repeatedly urged the neighboring governments, including Pakistan, to join hands and devise comprehensive frameworks for increasing bilateral ties in the fields of security and fight against terrorism.

Most recently, in a terrorist attack in the southeastern port city of Chabahar, two police forces were martyred and a number of dear fellow countrymen were wounded.

Earlier in October, 12 Iranian border guards, including local Basij volunteer forces, were abducted by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based in Pakistan.

Back in September, terrorists attacked a military parade in the city of Ahvaz, killing 25, and wounding 60, including women and children.

MNA/4486013