8 Iranian firms attend construction expo in Pakistan

According to Mahmoud Haji Yousefipour, Iran’s commercial attaché to Pakistan, the Iranian representatives are showcasing building material and tools, including cooling and heating systems, fireproof and waterproof building products, door knobs, construction machinery, concreting instruments, and firebricks.

Around 250 delegates from 20 countries, including USA, UK, Iran, Italy, China, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Turkey, Oman and UAE are attending the event.

The official said Build Asia is a good opportunity to provide a networking platform for Iranian engineers, contractors, builders and consultants to strengthen their foothold in the neighboring country’s construction industry.

Iran and Pakistan enjoy longstanding economic and political relations.

The trade volume between the two countries exceeded $1 billion during the eight months to November 22. Iran exported $860 million worth of non-oil goods to Pakistan in the period, registering a %58 hike in comparison with the $539 million exports in the similar time span of the past year.

According to Haji Yousefipour, the Islamic Republic’s trade balance with Pakistan currently stands at $665 million.

Tiles, ceramics, cement, mineral fuels, distillation products, fruits, nuts, organic chemicals, plastics, iron and steel, soaps, lubricants, waxes, and candles are among the goods Iran sends to Pakistan.

MR/IRN83135523