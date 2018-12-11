Indonesia eyes broadening trade-political ties with Iran: envoy

He pointed to vast commonalities between Iran and Indonesia, adding that his country attaches great importance to its relation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks in his meeting with the governor general of Khuzestan province, which was held at the venue of Ahvaz governor-generalship on Tuesday.

“We are making efforts to expand trade and business relationship with Tehran," he added.

Khuzestan enjoys high potentials for exporting products to neighboring countries, he said, adding that the province can be turned into a region for exporting goods from Arvand Free Zone to neighboring countries like Iraq

In this meeting, the two sides also emphasized on broadening and enhancing security between the two countries.

For his part, Khuzestan Province Governor General Shariati said that Indonesia is home to the highest Muslim population in the world, hailing the good relations between the two sides.

He pointed to the maximum production volume of agricultural products and ports cooperation as the most important capacities of Khuzestan and added that the province is home to important industrial and production units, most importantly petrochemical companies.

