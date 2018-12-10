Navy cmdr. says young Iranians not to be deceived by enemies' charm offensive

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the comments at the closing ceremony of a Quranic contest held by Iranian naval forces in the holy city of Mashhad on Monday.

“Islam and Islamic teachings formed the foundation of the 1979 Islamic Revolution,” Khanzadi said, adding “the Islamic Revolution could flourish and make progress despite huge foreign attacks at the time,” he added.

He said that the anti-revolution enemies tried to stop the Revolution by assassinations and the imposed Iraqi war on Iran, but the Revolution could successfully pass the difficult time.

The navy commander further said that the naval forces have made a lot of achievements over the past 40 years since the Revolution, adding that presence in the seas shows Iran’s power and the navy can be seen as a sign of the nation’s might.

Khanzadi said that the post-Revolution young generation is as ready as the first-generation revolutionaries to defend the country, stressing that the young Iranians are not going to be deceived by enemies’ charm offensive.

KI/4481603