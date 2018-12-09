Recent OPEC meeting dealt another blow to Americans: Pres. Rouhani

“Despite the American’s attempts to interfere in OPEC affairs and attempting to disrupt the balance, with the resistance of member countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran and Mr Zanganeh, their plots were foiled, marking another failure for them,” president Hassan Rouhani said at a Sunday cabinet meeting after being briefed by the oil minister on the recent OPEC meeting.

According to the official website of Iranian presidency, the cabinet then went on to approve a bill on interim agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union and its member countries to form a free trade zone.

The Council of Ministers also discussed some other domestic affairs.

At the recent two-day OPEC meeting in Vienna, Iran along with Venezuela and Libya were exempted from oil production cuts while the other member countries agreed to cut production despite huge US attempts to keep the price of oil down, marking a victory for Iran and a failure for the United States.

