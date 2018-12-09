Saudi King reiterates baseless accusations against Iran at PGCC summit

During the inaugurating speech at the 39th PGCC Summit in Riyadh today, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia was ranting and raving against Iran.

The Saudi King reiterated baseless accusations against the Iranian government and said that Iran is continuing to practice terrorism and threaten the stability of the region.

King Salman also accused Iran of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, calling on the Saudi allies to work together to maintain the security and stability in the region and the world.

The annual one-day PGCC Summit in Riyadh kicked off hours ago with King Salman’s inaugurating speech in the absence of Qatari Emir and Sultan of Oman.

On Sunday, Bahrain’s foreign minister criticized Qatari Emir for his absence in the summit.

It has also been reported that Kuwaiti Emir has said that Iran should be dealt with according to United Nations regulations.

