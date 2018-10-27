Foreign ministry rejects claims on US-Iran talks in Oman

Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, strongly dismissed the new claims made by Javad Karimi Ghodoosi, member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committees of Parliament, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is willing and has tried and taken measures to engage in talks with the US government in one of the neighboring countries.

"Foreign ministry, at all levels of management and expertise, acts according to the instructions and guidelines of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in particular as to the ways of talks with the United States," the statement reads.

Part of the recent speech by Javad Karimi Ghodoosi are news he, as always, claims to have received through reliable sources, however they are all dismissed. For several occasions, Mr. Karimi Ghodoosi has been, as alsways, simply trapped by the fake news of his sources and has turned himself into a tool for the dissemination of unfounded news aimed at provoking dissapointment among Iranian people in the foreign ministry and has made him deceived by the enemies' plot against the Islamic Republic, it addes.

In an interview on Friday, Karimi Ghodoosi said "despite the prohibition of the Leader, I have got news from reliable sources that foreign ministry experts in Oman are negotiating with their American counterparts."

"Oman has become a "private place" for American and British officials to get access to Iran," claimed the member of the National Security Commission.

LR/13970805000064