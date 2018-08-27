Energy min. opens Iran's largest wind farm

Concurrent with the Iranian Government Week, Reza Ardakanian visited Tarom on Sunday and officially opened the largest wind farm in Iran, with a capacity of 61.4 MW covering 170000 square kilometers of the region.

Iran has invested over 86 million euros on Tarom wind farm, built within a year using the latest technology in the world.

Iranian energy minister said on Sunday that the wind farm has eighteen 3.4-megawatt turbines for generating electricity.

Qazvin has the capacity to produce 4,000 MW of electricity thanks to the wind and solar energies.

Tarom wind farm will help prevent annual emission of 110,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases, which is equivalent to planting 100 thousand hectares of and preventing the pollution of 22,000 vehicles.

This project has been implemented by the private sector, and has benefited from the National Development Fund of Iran with the help of the Cooperative Development Bank.

