IFFA, UKIFF to host Iran's ‘Axing’

The 8th Iranian Film Festival Australia (IFFA 2018) and 2018 London Iranian Film Festival (UKIFF) will host Iran's ‘Axing’ on Oct 26– Nov 3 and Oct 18– Nov 18, respectively.

‘Axing’ narrates the story of an addicted woman Mahsa who thinks that her girl is dead but when finds out that she is alive and lives by her father (Mahsa's ex-husband) decides to take her back. This puts her to face her ex-husband and his new wife.

Mahnaz Afshar, Sara Bahrami, Amin Hayaee, Negar Abedi, Shadi Karamrodi, Hadi Hejazifar, Tofan Mehrdadian, Atiyeh Javid and Jamshid Hashempour star in the movie.

Now in its eighth year, Iranian Film Festival Australia is the only nation-wide Australian festival dedicated to Iranian cinema. Our aim is to showcase a diverse range of the best and most interesting of current Iranian cinema, one of the world’s most exhilarating national cinemas, and through cinema to introduce Iranian culture to other Australians, providing a better cultural understanding.

London Iranian Film Festival is an annual, independent film festival held in London, United Kingdom. The festival acts as an exhibition to provide further access to Iranian films that would otherwise not reach the silver screens in London. Launching in 2010 by Pejman Danaie, the festival has been Continuously performing since then screening a large variety of Iranian films.

LR/4441709