Iran’s Perspolis advances to AFC Champion League final showdown

The winner of Iranian Persian Gulf League Perspolis took on Qatari Al Sadd on Tuesday in the second leg of the AFC Champions League semi-final which was held in 80,000-capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran. The breathtaking match ended in a 1-1 draw, allowing Perspilis to advance to the final match of the AFC Champions League.

Perspolis had won the first leg of the match in the semi-final against Al Sadd 1-0 in Doha on October 2.

The Iranian team had reached the semi-final stage after having a comeback and beating the winner of the Qatari league Al-Duhail FC 3-1 in the second leg of quarter-final in Tehran's Azadi stadium.

In the Tuesday evening's match, although the Iranian players finished the first half behind the Qatari team 1-0, they managed to score a fateful goal in the early minutes of the second half.

After scoring their goal, the Iranian players threatened their opponent’s post several times and had the chance to score more goals, but luck was on the Qatari side.

One noteworthy moment in the match was when goalkeeper Beiranvand saved Perspolis’s post by repelling a shot from Al Sadd’s Xavi in the last minutes of the match.

