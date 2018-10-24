Perspolis to face Kashima at 2018 AFC Champions League final

The Japanese team of Kashima Antlers took on its South Korean 'Suwon Samsung Bluewings' on Wednesday in the second leg of the semi-finals of 2018 AFC Champions League and progressed to the final match with a 6-5 aggregate win.

Persepolis advanced to the final match with the aggregate victory of 2-1 over Qatar's Al Sadd yesterday. It is noteworthy that both finalists reached the final after a draw in the second of the semi-final stage.

Kashima drew 3-3 with Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the return match, while Iran's giants drew 1-1 versus the Qatari team in a breathtaking match in Tehran's Azadi stadium.

Persepolis will now welcome Kashima at Kashima Soccer Stadium in the first leg of the final on November 3, before travelling to Tehran for the second leg a week later as both sides look to lift the coveted AFC Champions League trophy for the first time in their history, according to official website of Asian Football Confederation-the AFC.

