South-South coop. 'a means of reaching developmental goals'

Referring to the importance of “identifying modern and innovative approaches in economic diplomacy along with traditional methods”, Ansari stressed that South-South cooperation is a good way through which countries can enhance their position in the international arena and reach their national, economic purposes.

The official highlighted the significance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, development of national policies, coordination and synergy of all the institutions of the countries, and the use of smart and innovative methods in this matter.

He was addressing the international conference on “New Methods for Advancing Economic Diplomacy with Emphasis on Development Cooperation” in Tehran, which was organized by the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Economic Diplomacy in collaboration with the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation.

South–South Cooperation is a term used by policymakers and academics to describe the exchange of resources, technology, and knowledge between developing countries.

The event was attended by Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation Jorge Chediek, Mohammad Khazaei, a deputy finance minister and the head of Organization for the Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran, and over 300 domestic and foregin experts.

The speakers, including experts from the United Nations and international cooperation agencies in Japan, Turkey, and Mexico, discussed the mechanisms of development cooperation, and transfer of their countries’ experiences and ways to secure the national interests of partner countries within the framework of development cooperation.

They also focused on the benefits and the added value of cooperation, in particular, through the sharing of experiences.

