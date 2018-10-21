‘Sunset Truck’ goes to Brazil’s Mostra Filmfest

Co-written by Abolfazl Saffary and Sajjad Afsharian, 'Sunset Truck' narrates the story of a family who receive tourists at their living place which looks like a caravanserai. Once, a music band arrives in their place and causes some unexpected troubles.

Pejman Bazeghi, Nader Fallah, Roshanak Gerami, Amir-Reza Vaziri, Khosrow Bamdad, Saman Saffari and Masoud Mehrgan are the cast members of the film.

The São Paulo International Film Festival, also known internationally as Mostra, is an annual film festival held in the city of São Paulo, Brazil. A non-profit event, the festival is organized by ABMIC. The state and city of São Paulo have established October as the festival's official month. The event will be held on October 18-31.

