‘Reza’ to premiere at São Paulo Intl. Filmfest.

Directed by Alireza Motamedi, ‘Reza’ narrates the story of a divorced guy, Reza, who is trying to adopt to his new life after separation while he finds a new romance.

Alireza Motamedi, Sahar Dolatshahi, Solmaz Ghani, Reza Davoudnejad, Setareh Pesyani star in the movie.

The São Paulo International Film Festival, also known internationally as Mostra, is an annual film festival held in the city of São Paulo, Brazil. A non-profit event, the festival is organized by ABMIC. The state and city of São Paulo have established October as the festival's official month. The event will be held on October 18-31.

LR/4427684