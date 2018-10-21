Rouhani proposes new ministerial picks to Parliament

In a letter read to the Parliament on Sunday by Ali-Asghar Yousefnejad, the spokesman for presiding board of the Parliament, Rouhani has proposed new picks for labor, economy, industry and road ministries.

Accordingly, Mohammad Shariatmadari has been suggested for the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare, which has been run by a caretaker minister since the impeachment of Minister Ali Rabiei on August 8 by the Iranian Parliament over mismanagement.

Farhad Dejpasand, the ex-deputy head of Iran’s Budget and Planning Organization, has been proposed to take the role of economy minister.

Reza Rahmani, the deputy minister of industry and trade, is suggested for ministerial role in the same ministry.

And, Mohammad Eslami has been proposed for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

This is while Rouhani had accepted the previously announced resignations of Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi and Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari late on Saturday.

Based on the parliamentary regulations, the MPs will have one week to study the new candidates’ qualifications.

