Iran's Road Minister Abbas Akhoundi resigns

In a letter addressed to President Hassan Rouhani, Akhoundi announced his resignation and asked the president to accept his decision. This is while he had resigned on three previous occasions.

Akhoundi said disagreements in urban redevelopment were the reason for his resignation.

The letter, dated Sep. 1, was published a few hours after he attended the ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Management and Planning Organization of Iran on redeveloping the urban texture.

