20 October 2018 - 22:49

Rouhani accepts roads, industry ministers’ resignations

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has accepted the previously announced resignations of Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi and Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari.

President Hassan Rouhani accepted Akhoundi and Shariatmadari’s resignations in two separate letters on Saturday afternoon and also appointed Mohammad Eslami and Reza Rahmani as the interim ministers of Roads and Urban Development Ministry, and Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry, respectively.

Akhoundi for the third time announced his resignation on Saturday in a letter, citing his difference of opinion on 'urban redevelopment' as the reason for his resignation. 

Also, Shariatmadari is expected to be introduced to the Parliament by President Rouhani as the next Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare, which has been run by a caretaker minister since the impeachment of Minister Ali Rabiei on August 8 by the Iranian Parliament over mismanagement.

